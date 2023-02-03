Netflix’s original series ‘Stranger Things’ has a massive fanbase. The fantasy drama has been crossing viewership metrics among all the other series and is quite popular among the audience. Stranger Things season 5 will be the last season of the show which has already started to roll. However, amid all these, there have been reports stating that Millie Bobby Brown will return as Eleven in a Stranger Things spin-off about her. But, those speculations have been turned down by the official writer’s room. Scroll below to get the scoop.

In the last season, we saw some major twists and turns. Now that Vecna’s Upside Down world has created an incursion in the town Hawkins, it threatens the whole town and its people. Now, in the next and the last season, Stranger Things makers will join all the dots and bring the conclusion of the fantasy thriller series.

While Stranger Things season 5 will be the last instalment of the series, Duffer brothers had dropped a hint that there might be a spin-off series in the pipeline once season 5 gets released. However, a few days ago, in a report by Giant Freakin Robot stated that as per their close sources it has been suggested that Millie Bobby Brown is set to reprise her role as Eleven in the spin-off.

But, alas, that’s not the truth! Sorry, Stranger Things fans Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven will see a conclusive ending in the season 5, as mentioned by the Stranger Things writers. The official writers room took to its Twitter handle and replied to Giant Freakin Robot’s tweet. Confirming that Millie Bobby Brown won’t be returning as Eleven after season 5 and there won’t be any spin off, they wrote “Not True”.

Not true — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) February 2, 2023

After knowing the truth, while a few slammed the media portal, a few asked the Stranger Things writers to make this rumour true. One person tweeted, “then make it true”, another tweet can be read as, “Post more behind the scenes pics please and thanks , give me my Eddie Dustin crumbs pls.” One of them wrote, “Would be fire tho,” while another one penned, “@strangerwriters Is there any possibility of a spin off of another character in the series happening? Anyone.”

Well, let us know your thoughts about the reports getting debunked regarding Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven spin-off. Should there be one?

