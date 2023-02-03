Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated, Shahid Kapoor starrer crime thriller Farzi, Prime Video has unveiled a unique activity to bring the series closer to the masses. The highly anticipated series has been awaited by many audiences and this new activity just adds on to the hype!

Amazon’s Prime Video is giving the audience an exclusive 5-minute glimpse of the series and read on to see how you can get that. Read on to find out how you can get exclusive footage of Prime Video’s Farzi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All you need to do is keep a 10 rupee note handy to get a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer crime thriller. Starting from the 2nd of February, the audience can scan a 10 rupee note at farzi10.com.

The streaming app is offering audiences to have a look at exclusive footage ahead of the Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Farzi’. The user will have to scan the note and they will receive a QR code, which, if further scanned, will take the audience to an exclusive video clip from Farzi.

Along with Shahid Kapoor, Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting 10th February 2023.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Host Himself Reacts To News Of Sidharth Sagar Quitting The Show Over ‘Issues’, Says “I Don’t Get Involved In Contracts”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News