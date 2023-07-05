It was a stable day for SatyaPrem Ki Katha as collections managed to stay over the 4 crores mark. That’s good because it was also the need of the hour since from Friday (7 crores), the film had already dropped to 4.21 crores on Monday and though it was under control, it couldn’t have afforded to go further down. Hence, from here to 4.05 crores now on Tuesday reflects stability and this is how it needs to be today and tomorrow as well.

The film has now collected 46.76 crores and will certainly cross the 50 crores mark today. Released on Thursday, this will also mark the Week One closure for the film and it would in fact be one of those rare movies post-pandemic to have scored a half-century in the first week.

Of course, given the fact that it has names like Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead, with Sajid Nadiadwala as one of the producers, expectations were of a much higher number. Ideally, something in the range of 60-70 crores would have assured an entry into the 100 Crore Club for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Though that won’t happen now, it would still emerge as a respectable lifetime eventually, which is the first target that any film has in the current times.

