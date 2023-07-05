The half of 2023 is finished; so far, it’s been a mixed bag of films at the box office. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan gave a smashing start to Bollywood, the consistency wasn’t maintained by the following biggies. But yes, there have been a few surprises too. So, it’s a 50-50 scenario. Today, let’s take a look at the 100 crore worldwide grossers from Bollywood in 2023!

After the debacle of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan decided to stay away from the big screen and went on a hiatus of 4 long years. However, it was all worth it as the superstar made a return no one ever imagined. His Pathaan shattered almost all pre-existing records for a Hindi film, earning above 1000 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It is still at the top!

Precisely, Pathaan did a business of 1050.40 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Next up to hit the century was Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film opened to mixed reviews but did well to earn well beyond 200 crores gross. Its exact worldwide total stands at 221.28 crores gross.

Next on the list is Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa in addition to SRK’s Pathaan. It was a commercial failure, but it earned 124 crores gross globally. Salman Khan is on the list too, with his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite all the negativity, the film managed to hit a century and earned a respectable total of 185.50 crores gross.

Up next is the biggest shocker of the year – The Kerala Story. The film turned out to be a blockbuster, leaving everyone jaw-dropped with its earnings. At the worldwide box office, it made 293.25 crores gross. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is another rom-com on the list after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It recently crossed 100 crores and currently stands at 112 crores gross.

The latest addition to the list is Prabhas‘ Adipurush (Hindi). The film is a huge box office failure but still stands at a global total of 228.46 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

