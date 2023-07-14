The Irish actor Cillian Murphy is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who rose to fame after featuring in many prestigious projects but became an overnight sensation after playing the role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Recently, we even covered the salary of Oppenheimer’s cast and revealed that Cillian took home $5 million. Now, today, we will be discussing his net worth. Scroll ahead to read more.

Cillian, who wanted to make his career in rock music, stepped into the acting industry and created a niche on his own. Before Oppenheimer, Murphy has worked with Christopher Nolan in his previous projects as well, including Inception and Dunkirk.

Cillian Murphy’s Net Worth

The Irish actor debuted with the play Disco Pigs in 1996, and then in 2001, he featured in the screen adaptation of the same. However, his actual journey started with ’28 Days Later’, and since then, he has never looked back. He then featured in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and many more. And now, everyone is waiting with their bated breath to release Oppenheimer. However, according to Net Worth Club (Forbes), Cillian Murphy earns a salary of an average of $9 million, and his net worth has been upgraded to $40 million.

The web series that got Cillian Murphy so much fame – Peaky Blinders, the actor received a $2 million salary per episode after it became a massive hit.

Cillian Murphy’s house

Even though the actor likes to live a minimalist life, Cillian Murphy owns a 7-bedroom luxury property in Dublin by the beach that costs $10 million. The house has a Victorian-Style look, and once in an interview, Murphy had mentioned that he likes to stay away from the limelight and closer to nature.

Cillian’s luxurious car collection

Cillian Murphy recently gifted himself a Red Lamborghini Urus that comes with a price tag of $600,000, and on the occasion of his wedding anniversary, he gifted his wife, Yvonne McGuinness an Audi A8. Apart from these two, the actor also has quite a collection of cars, including Porsche Macan, BMW X7, Mercedes GLC, Ferrari Roma, Nissan GTR and Jaguar F-Pace in his garage.

Well, what are your thoughts after knowing about Cillian Murphy’s net worth and lifestyle? Isn’t it a humble one to follow? Let us know.

