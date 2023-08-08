British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor is widely regarded as one of the most iconic and accomplished actresses in the history of Hollywood. However, more than her films, she made headlines for her personal life. She once famously declared she only ever slept with the seven men she married.

She allegedly had s*x with several stars, including JFK and Reagan, who would later become American presidents, according to a startling book released a decade ago. The biography also revealed that she allegedly covered up the bis*xual activity of her first five husbands, including Welsh actor Richard Burton.

Darwin Porter, a seasoned Hollywood journalist and co-author of the biography, has written biographies about celebrities like Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, and Katharine Hepburn. He also wrote the 600-page book Elizabeth Taylor: There Is Nothing Like a Dame, wherein he frequently mentioned Roddy McDowall, an actor and longtime friend of the actress. He was close to McDowall, reports Daily Record.

According to the book’s author, the British-born actress experienced her first s*xual encounter when she was just 12 years old. It was with future filmmaker John Derek, who was six years older than her. She was s*xually immature and physically mature for her age. Therefore she focused on older actors. She went to Ronald Reagan’s apartment when she was 15 to ask for a part in a movie.

The future president of the United States, who was married to Jane Wyman, allegedly handed her a drink and treated her like an adult. Elizabeth Taylor reportedly told her friends, “I could tell he wanted to get it on, but he seemed reluctant to make the first move. I wished they’d been casting Lolita around that time. I could have won an Oscar playing the nymphet.”

When Liz was seven years old, she first ran across the future president John F. Kennedy, who would become her next political encounter. According to the book, she allegedly told friends that she ended up in a threesome with Kennedy and actor Robert Stack. The next year, she boasted of a similar encounter with Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, two of Hollywood’s greatest performers who were both subtly bis*xual.

