With his unparalleled skills in martial arts, Jackie Chan has solidified his status as one of the greatest martial artists in the film industry. And not just that, he keeps on pushing himself by doing a wide range of roles in his projects, proving his impeccable acting skills. It is this unique combination that has propelled Chan to unparalleled success.

Throughout his career, Chan has demonstrated a fearless commitment to his craft, willingly subjecting himself to grueling stunts and enduring severe injuries in order to deliver awe-inspiring performances. Long before the usage of computer-generated effects, which offer protection to actors during dangerous stunts, the superstar earned global recognition by risking his life and physical well-being time and time again. That’s why he is considered to be a legend. However, he faced a lot of challenges during the initial part of his career, and prior to establishing himself as an accomplished actor, he faced hardships in his pursuit of sustainable living. While most of Chan’s filmography adopts a lighthearted and comedic approach to violence, Chan appeared in an adult movie, titled ‘All in the Family,’ that couldn’t have been seen with families.

While speaking in an interview in 2006 (via China Daily), Jackin Chan explained that at the time that he needed to make ends meet and did not view it as a significant issue. He didn’t shy away from pointing out that even renowned actor Marlon Brando exposed himself in his films. The ‘Karate Kid‘ star also highlighted the fact that the adult film industry was more conservative during that era compared to the present day.

“I had to do anything I could to make a living 31 years ago, but I don’t think it’s a big deal. Even Marlon Brando used to be exposed in his movies. The p*rn movie at that time was more conservative than the current films,” Jackie Chan said during the interview.

Jackie Chan’s career as a martial artist turned actor is a testament to his unwavering dedication, his ability to captivate audiences, and his willingness to push boundaries within the film industry. However, his story also makes it clear that he had to go through a lot of hardships to achieve a lot of extraordinary things and didn’t take a step back from doing any kind of work.

With a wide array of accomplishments under his belt, Jackie Chan continues to inspire and entertain, leaving a significant mark on the world of cinema.

