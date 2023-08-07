Robbie Williams wants to get his face plumped with fillers.

The 49-year-old pop star has lost two stone in weight in recent months and he’s now admitted he’s considering getting cosmetic surgery because he’s worried his eyes look “hollow” while he’s also been thinking about having a hair transplant but was told his barnet is too thin for the procedure.

He told The Sun newspaper: “Everybody looks at bad plastic surgery and goes ‘God no, don’t do that’. But nobody sees the good plastic surgery as it’s not recognised.

“Most people in my industry have got really good plastic surgery. I want some filler in the eyes as I look like I have hollow eyes.”

Robbie added of his plans for his hair: “I went to two people to see if they could help thicken my hair from harvesting from the back but apparently my hair is too thin to harvest any more. It is what it is.”

The ‘Take That’ star also opened up about his skincare regime, revealing he shuns expensive cosmetic brands and instead uses Vaseline to keep his complexion looking good.

It comes after Robbie confessed he struggles with issues around his appearance and has battled body dysmorphia disorder (BDD) – a mental health condition which prompts someone to worry about flaws in their appearances which are often unnoticeable to others.

In a post on Instagram about his recent weight loss, the singer explained: “I could write a book about self loathing where my body image is concerned. Like pure self hatred, The ugliness of feeling ugly. “I’m body dysmorphic and on top of being dysmorphic at times I can be 40+ pounds over weight. “So you can imagine what my mind see’s. Or maybe you can’t either way its a f*cking disaster.”

The ‘Angels’ star admitted “the struggle is real” and it’s something he has dealt with for his whole life. He continued: “At the moment I’m skinny ..But me being me my mind is going ‘F*cking great Rob, you managed to get skinny and now your old, congrats, golf clap’’ “The struggle is real, The sadness shocking. I’ve had it all my life. And it wont abate. “What is it that is hard wired in us, that is so calloused, that makes self acceptance and self love so difficult that it seems impossible?”

