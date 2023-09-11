Cardi B and Offset have very “different” personalities.

The 30-year-old rap star and Offset, 31, have been married since 2017, and Cardi believes that their differences are actually a strength in their relationship.

The ‘Bongos’ hitmaker told SiriusXM: “We’re two different people, like we’re very, very like different from each other, but I think that’s what make us work.”

Cardi B explained that they both provide strong support for their partner.

The chart-topping rapper – who has Kulture, five, and Wave, two, with Offset – shared: “Yin and yang for real. But one thing that we like both love, we both love family. That’s one thing and we both love what we do, like we both … we are each other’s support system.

“I know that he backs me up 100 percent and I back him up 100 percent. I don’t care.”

Cardi has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years.

But the rap star previously claimed that she was actually happier before she found success.

Cardi told CR Fashion Book magazine: “One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

“One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.”

Cardi also feels as though she’s lost some control over her own life.

She said: “I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

“Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me.”

