Celebrities are often credited for growing and flowing the trend. They see it, they like it, they want it, and then they pass it. While each fashion star brings something new to the table, there have also been several clashes in a very ‘great minds think alike’ manner. In recent times, we have seen Bollywood divas – Ananya Panday-Khushi Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone-Sonkashi Sinha – sporting similar outfits, though on different occasions. But did you know once Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif had a fashion clash with Hollywood hottie Jennifer Lawrence?

Katrina Kaif is Bollywood’s hottest diva who has delivered some of the most sensuous looks over the years – from flaunting her hourglass figure in teeny tiny bikinis to stripping down to nothing and wearing just a bathrobe. Jennifer Lawrence, the Hollywood sweetheart, is known for making headlines with her red-carpet appearances, setting the fashion bar high with her hot AF looks.

Katrina Kaif and Jennifer Lawrence once found themselves in the midst of a fashion war after they sported a similar look – white mesh bikinis with slightly open front. While the Indian actress put her ample assets on display in this white bikini during one of her photoshoots in the Maldives, the ‘Hunger Games’ star donned the same outfit in her movie ‘Passengers’ opposite Chris Patt. Scroll below to check out their individual looks and let us know who wore it better.

Katrina Kaif has always been photographers’ favorite muse. The A-listed star once set the internet ablaze as she dropped a sizzling image of herself from the Maldives, flaunting her perfect physique in a white mesh swimsuit. Blessed naturally with good skin, Katrina went makeup-free, letting her long tresses cascade down her shoulder. Check out:

Jennifer Lawrence was nothing short of a s*xy seductress coming through to deliver a hot pool scene in this drop-dead gorgeous look. The ‘Hunger Games‘ actress wore her natural blonde hair in a bob cut going make-up free to flaunt her natural beauty, looking strikingly attractive in each frame. Take a look:

Who do you think did justice to the white-hot swimsuit look better? Vote here.

