In a twist no one saw coming, One Piece took fans on a nostalgic trip by revisiting a moment many had tucked away in their memories, yet one that struck a deep chord when first introduced. Smoker, a character long overshadowed by the series’ growing cast, unexpectedly surged back into the spotlight thanks to a sweet collaboration with Baskin-Robbins. And just like that, the fandom lit up with excitement, memories, and hope.

A Callback With Meaning

At the center of this buzz is a new illustration that shows Smoker in a moment of uncharacteristic tenderness, patting a smiling little girl on the head while she holds an ice cream. It may look simple, but this was a callback to a gem of a scene tucked away in chapter 98 and anime episode 54 for longtime fans. Back then, a young girl named Lu nervously dropped her ice cream after bumping into the imposing Marine captain.

Instead of lashing out, Smoker quietly offered her money to get a new one, instantly setting himself apart from the corrupt Marine archetype the series had built up until that point. It was one of the first glimpses into the layers behind his gruff exterior. A Marine who still believed in justice, even if the world around him didn’t. Fast-forward years later, that same small act of kindness resurfaced in a stunningly illustrated moment, cleverly folded into a dessert-themed One Piece brand partnership. Talk about a full circle.

Smoker’s Sudden Spotlight

However, this isn’t just about ice cream and fan service. Smoker’s return, even symbolically, has sparked renewed discussions about his potential. Once a key player in Luffy’s early journey, he’s spent far too long in the narrative shadows. And as One Piece’s final chapters loom, there’s growing hope that the now Vice Admiral will finally reclaim the spotlight. His complex views on justice, antagonistic but respectful dynamic with Luffy, and principled stance could add much-needed moral tension to the climactic battles ahead.

Also, the One Piece machine isn’t slowing down. The franchise is everywhere, between Luffy’s courtside surprise at a Lakers game, partnerships with Lego and Borussia Dortmund and whispers of Fortnite crossover madness. But through all that noise, the quieter moments, like Smoker’s long-forgotten kindness, remind fans why they fell in love with this world in the first place.

