Quentin Tarantino has made a name for himself with violence that often seems theatrical. He’s known for his blood, which often looks like it is part of the decoration when visiting a location. He drags us painfully through scenes that make us feel like we took a punch in the gut, only to make us wonder why we love to watch it. But there is one movie that could make him nauseous. It is not horror or a gritty crime thriller and interestingly, was never intended to be serious.

Monty Python’s Meaning of Life Went Too Far for Quentin Tarantino

Tarantino has always been a guy that loves to talk about films that influenced him forever. His passion for classic film, B-movies and bizarre films comes through in nearly everything he produces. His obsession for horror, Westerns and action are also there for everyone to witness. However, when it comes to something that really sickened him, he indicated a British comedy from the 1980s and that was Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life.

It wasn’t the themes or the message that got to him. Rather, it was just one specific scene and it was the infamous Mr. Creosote sketch where a massive man enters a fancy restaurant, demands the entire menu, and then spews everything out before he even finishes his meal. He vomits nonstop across the floor, on the tables and even on himself. It gets worse every second, building up to an actual explosion of bodily fluids that covers the whole room.

Surprisingly, Tarantino, who filled his films with limbs flying and heads exploding, said he felt sick watching it (per Screenrant). That moment, which was played completely straight by the characters on-screen, didn’t rely on subtlety or clever dialogue but was all loud, disgusting, and exaggerated beyond belief.

A Legendary Gross-Out Scene That Still Shocks Audiences

The Meaning of Life wasn’t the most popular Python film (Holy Grail and Life of Brian usually steal that title) but it left its mark with scenes like this. The film moves through the different stages of human life, poking fun at everything from religion to education. However, it’s Mr. Creosote who ends up being remembered most.

There’s something absurd in how the restaurant keeps serving him, as if vomiting all over the table is just part of the meal. The waiters stay polite and the other customers barely react until the explosion. It’s so over-the-top that even the actors in the background are seen struggling to hold it in.

Quentin Tarantino once stated “The only time I’ve ever had to look away, because I couldn’t bear to watch, was The Meaning Of Life, when that fat b***ard keeps being sick. I felt really nauseous – it was just too much.” Well done 👍 @montypython @EricIdle @PythonJones pic.twitter.com/HWKmhXLBk4 — Aurelio Muraca (@equality2112) April 16, 2023

Besides, Tarantino might not be alone as that sketch has made people walk out of screenings, look away from the screen and swear off buffets. Monty Python, who is usually known for dry wit and clever satire, managed to outdo every gross-out film with a single man and a never-ending stomach.

