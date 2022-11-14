The s*x culture across the world is different and set to show us how just how unique they are is Cara Delevingne. The 30-year-old British model travels from Los Angeles to Tokyo on a carnal pilgrimage to gather insight into the cultural differences regarding erotic pleasure in Planet Sex. And here’s a gist of what’s in store for all.

In the Planet Sex teaser, Cara participates in a mast*rbation seminar and several erotic activities in different parts of the world. The much-anticipated salacious first look and trailer of the f*rnication BBC docuseries dropped Saturday and it shows the model getting some advice.

The trailer of the docuseries begins with Cara Delevingne looking at the camera and introducing herself. The bombshell model is then heard saying, “I date men, but oh, do I love women — and everyone else.” The 30-year-old – in the titillating 60-second teaser, then added, “There’s so much to know about the world of s*x — and I want answers.”

In the Planet Sex trailer, Cara Delevingne is shown travelling from Los Angeles to Tokyo, Berlin, London and many other cities in between as she collects insight into the cultural differences regarding erotic pleasure. Cara can also be seen interviewing people from all walks of life and saying, “I’m just living off this queer energy!” while interacting with them at a Pride parade. Along the way, the Brit encounters drag queens and s*xperts and attends a mast*rbation seminar where she is told to “start mast*rbating now.”

The preview also has the model- Delevingne — who identifies as pansexual, say that these in-depth s*xperiences forced her out of her comfort zone, and in some cases, even exposed her s*xual ignorance. She added, “In my own life I’ve definitely had a lot of internalised homophobia and shame!”

The six-part docuseries delves into the various ways s*xuality is practised around the globe. Planet Sex also highlights the actress’ own s*xual journey where Cara will be seen talking about her own experiences of gender and s*xuality. The series is scheduled to release on BBC Three this winter.

