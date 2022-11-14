Jason Momoa is among the iconic American actors who has showcased his stellar acting skill,s in both movies and television shows. While the actor gears up for a couple of his upcoming movies, he recently reacted to the speculations around James Gunn’s cryptic post about the upcoming DCU project doing rounds on social media.

Jason Momoa currently has a lot on his plate as the actor is set to appear in some of the highly-awaited films including Slumberland, Aquaman and the lost Kingdom, Fast X, Fast & Furious 11 and The Last Manhunt.

Meanwhile, as James Gunn’s recent social media post on Lobo surfaced online, it created speculations among the netizens about whether Momoa’s upcoming DCU project was about the noted DC character named Lobo. In response to the speculations, Jason Momoa recently interacted with CBR during an interview and opened up about the same, however, he did leave some questions for the viewers.

During the interview, Jason Momoa was asked to ‘blink twice’ if the upcoming DCU project was about Lobo. He then gave a diplomatic answer to the same by stating that it would be amazing if the project was about Lobo. He went on to essay that he was just happy that James Gunn was at the helm and added that he felt he was in good hands. While signing off, he also teased fans around the world saying that they will be really excited after watching the film.

“Well I have to obviously blink, so there’s no way I can get out of this without blinking, but you know that would be amazing if that happened. I’m just happy that [James] Gunn is at the helm and [Peter] Safran, who is just like my heart. So I’m in good hands and I think comic book fans around the world are going to be very excited,” Jason Momoa told the publication.

