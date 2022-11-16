Brad Pitt sparked new dating rumours after he was seen getting cosy with The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley’s ex-wife Ines de Ramon. This comes just a day after rumours spread that Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are dating. For the unversed, before all of this, it was said that Brad and Emily are a thing.

Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt is said to be getting back into the dating game. Speculations arose that he is eyeing Emily after meeting her at a party. More sources claimed that they are keeping it casual and taking it slow.

However, all the rumours were squashed after Emily Ratajkowski was seen kissing a mystery man, and now, it is said that she is dating Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt may have also found a new lady in his life after being photographed by Daily Mail on Sunday backstage at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Paul Wesley’s ex-wife Ines de Ramon.

Check out the pics here.

Brad Pitt was dressed casually in jeans, a gray cardigan, and a tan hat. While Ines de Ramon was in a pleated jacket and black leather jeans with a white crop top. Just recently, Paul Wesley revealed that he and Ines called it quits on their marriage after three years and that their decision to separate was mutual.

However, no confirmation on whether the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is dating Ines has been made yet. Meanwhile, Pitt is currently also involved in the lengthy legal drama between him and Angelina Jolie.

For those who don’t know, Jolie accused Brad Pitt of domestic violence. She allegedly claimed that the actor grabbed her by the head and has been violent with their kids as well. Both are also involved in a custody battle of their children and estates.

