While Chris Evans fans swooned over the actor getting the title of Sexiest Man Alive of 2022, his Avengers co-star found it as a reason to make fun of him. For the unversed, there is a group chat between Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner.

All six members have kept in touch with each other despite the fate of their characters in the MCU. Fans saw Iron Man and Black Widows’ death in Avengers: Endgame. They also saw Evans retiring as Captain America. It is only Hemsworth, who continued his role and just appeared in a new film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Coming back to the point, Chris Evans was recently titled the Sexiest Man Alive of 2022. While his fans rejoiced upon hearing the news, the actor’s Avengers co-stars took it as an opportunity to make fun of him. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Chris Hemsworth revealed that the group chatted with all their cast mates and teased Evans and his cover photo pose.

“We have an Avengers text chain, and it very quickly was like, ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?'” said Chris Hemsworth. “It was like, [Robert Downey Jr.] said he was being arrested, I said it was a beautiful mugshot, and Jeremy Renner said a series of things, which we won’t repeat. … Filthy,” he added.

Chris Hemsworth, who was Sexiest Man Alive in 2014, said it was the “passing of the torch” and added that he is “absolutely” proud of Evans. “He is indeed a sexy man. So well done, you know? Thank your parents!” the Thor: Love and Thunder actor said.

Meanwhile, after earning the title, Chris Evans announced that his mother was proud of him and had something to brag about. He also revealed that she wasn’t surprised he won the title.

