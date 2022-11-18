Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, apart from her acting skills, is a true fashionista. She often serves fashion goals for this new generation to follow and sets trends. Whenever she steps out in the city, she always puts her best fashion foot forward. Her every look gets discussed among fashion enthusiasts. Recently, she posed in front of the camera for a leading magazine’s cover shoot and the pictures surely broke the internet! Scroll below as we decode her look!

For the unversed, Ananya was last seen in the pan-Indian movie Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, which tanked at the box office. Somehow Ananya managed the whole situation quite well and came out of the dark time pretty well.

Now, coming back to Ananya Panday’s latest looks for the magazine Lifestyle Asia India. In the pictures, Ananya looked like a goddess. For the first photo, she donned a beige-coloured mirror work co-ord set with funky junk pieces of jewellery, while in the second one, she can be seen wearing a baby pink coloured bikini set with a flared cape. It was sultry, s*xy but at the same time super classy.

For the next one, Ananya Panday donned a muddy brown coloured bralette with a thigh-high slit skirt embellished with mirror work. She completed her look with a pair of junk silver earrings and a few bangles. For the fourth look, she opted for a champagne-coloured sheer dress and looked straight at the camera with a subtle s*xy pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Well, it’s the last look that attracted me the most. For the last look, Ananya Panday wore an orange-tinted lingerie set embroidered with mirror work all over it and a cape stitched to it, adding more edge and definition to it. She completed that look with a pair of floral stone-studded ear studs and a neat ponytail. For every look, Ananya maintained a beautiful and subtle sun-kissed look with a variety of n*de shades of brown lipsticks and kept her beachy hair.

Well, the looks surely make us scream ‘Haye Garmi’ even in this almost cold weather. What say? Did you like Ananya Panday’s magazine shoot? Let us know in the comments below!

