It seems like Brad Pitt has finally found love as the news of his budding romance with Ines De Ramon circulates all over the internet. The actor has been spotted on multiple occasions with his new girlfriend. Brad Pitt’s dating history needs no introduction and amongst the list, FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston is reportedly unhappy with the actor’s new love interest.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston began dating in 1998 after knowing each other for around 4 years. In 2000, the couple got married and later separated in 2005. Their romance is in the history of love books and have remained good friends since their split. With Brad Pitt dating new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, checkout what an insider has to say about Jennifer Aniston’s reaction.

The report comes from a source of Closer magazine, which says, “Jen and Brad were in Cabo at the same time last week. Under normal circumstances, they would have met up, but Jen didn’t reach out this time as she knew he had his new girl on his arm.” The source later adds that Jennifer is good friend with Paul Wesley, who happened to beInes de Ramon’s ex-partner.

“Jen also has mutual friends close to Ines’ ex-husband Paul, and naturally that’s swayed her opinion. Jen knows she can’t really say anything, but she’s already thinking there are red flags”, adds the source.

“Brad is really into” Ines de Ramon, who separated from Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, says the source of People. During the premiere of his new movie Babylon, Brad Pitt was spotted with girlfriend Ines de Ramon by his side. The Oscar-winning actor was also seen with the 32-year-old jewelry executive, at the afterparty for the new film where they were occasionally with their arms around each other.

Do you think Jennifer Aniston still has any feelings left for Brad Pitt? Let us know in the comments!

