Jeremy Renner maintains a cordial relationship with every Avenger cast member, but mostly he is close with the OG 6 Avengers. Jeremy, who plays Hawkeye in Avenger movies, has a unique comic sense which is generally loved by the core members of the Avengers – Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth. There have been many instances where we have seen the actors pulling legs and making fun of each other. However, there was a time when Jeremy Renner wanted to kick Mark Ruffalo from the team (jokingly). Wondering what that reason can be? Scroll below to get the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Jeremy Renner had faced a major accident because of snow plowing but now he is recovering from the injuries, and as per the latest reports he has been brought home from the hospital. We wish for his speedy recovery.

Now coming back to the incident which irked Jeremy Renner so much that he wanted to bring back OG Hulks and kick out Mark Ruffalo from the Avengers group. Well, in a 2018 interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Jeremy opened up about the time when the OG six Avengers went to get inked. To celebrate their journey as Avengers, Jeremy, Chris Evans, RDJ, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo wanted to get a customized tattoo that has an ‘A’ for Avengers and 6 for their number. He said, “The original six got a tattoo ’cause we’ve all been together over the last decade and spent a lot of time together.”

Talking about how Mark Ruffalo chickened out at the last moment, Jeremy Renner had shared, “Ruffalo’s the only one that kind of chickened out at the last minute. I’m not sure why. He just didn’t want to do it. So, we’re like, ‘Well get some like henna, get something. It’s not really about the tattoo. It’s about the celebration of our friendship that’s bonded us over the last decade.’ “

Jeremy Renner was so mad at Mark Ruffalo for backing at the moment, he revealed that he had proposed in Avengers group chat thread to kick him out and bring any one of the OG Hulks in the franchise. He said, “So, we’re on this group text, all the Avengers, right? So, everyone’s just chiming in, ‘We’re having a problem with Ruffalo.’ So, I’m like, ‘Guys, I have Eric Bana’s number. Let me give him a call. The original Hulk. Exactly, or Ed Norton, I’ve got his number, I’ll call him and see if he wants to get in on it.’ “

Well, surely any friend would get mad at the other one for doing something like this. What do you think of this incident? Let us know!

