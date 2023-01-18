With all that is happening in the DCU camp, the future has all the eyes on it, and everyone is curious to know what is cooking in the minds of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Under the new leadership, the studio has seen an entire revamp of its model, with multiple projects facing the axe and many actors made to take the back seat. The most prominent of the sacking was that of Henry Cavill and Man Of Steel 2. The fans have been waiting to see what Gunn has for the Superman now. And seems like the boss is actively planning.

If you are unaware, it was with the release of Black Adam that Henry Cavill announced his comeback as the Superman and made the announcement for Man of Steel 2. But soon Gunn with Safran took over the top chair and cancelled both, Cavill’s comeback and the sequel to Zack Snyder’s DCEU debut. It has since been reported that the filmmaker is giving a new world to Clark Kent.

Reports had that the new Superman timeline will capture his early days as a Daily Planet reporter in Metropolis. Turns out Gunn might finally have hinted the comic on which he is planning to base his new Clark Kent timeline on. Read on to know everything you should know about this exciting update of the day.

James Gunn who is facing constant questions about the DCU on the internet, took to Twitter and shares a picture of a cup of coffee placed besides a comic book. He wrote, “The secret to happiness is starting the morning with coffee and comic books.” The comic is none other than the Deluxe Edition of All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely and Jamie Grant. When a reader asked if this was his first time reading this iconic Superman comic, he replied that he has read it ‘many many times’.

The secret to happiness is starting the morning with coffee and comic books. pic.twitter.com/NCAKhD6xoC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2023

Fans were quick to spot a possible hint and say that it is this comic that the new era of Superman will be based on. There is no confirmation, but James Gunn has already promised some announcement about the same soon. Meanwhile, it was recently when he dismissed the rumour that he is casting Jacob Elordi as the new Clark Kent. “My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them,” he wrote.

