No other fate can be as wilder as Henry Cavill’s because the unsettled grounds his professional life is on at the moment is unimaginable. The actor who has been in the news for Superman since the past couple of years has his kitty full with successful IPs, but his future as the Blue Boy Scout has left people curious across the globe. While the shift in leadership at DCU confirmed that he has probably been forever axed from playing Clark Kent but the ray of hope last week said he is not going away from DCU, though.

Henry has been making news for many reasons due to his entire episode with the DCU. The actor who debuted as Superman in 2013 with Man Of Steel was abruptly given the back seat after a couple of successful years as Clark Kent. After a massive fan movement and demand for his life as the iconic Superhero was resurrected in Black Adam announcing the Man Of Steel 2. But the change in leadership axed his just announced future leaving everyone shocked.

Now while the world is still not happy with James Gunn for showing Henry Cavill the exit as Superman, the news reports had it that he doesn’t want the Witcher star to walk away from DCU, but he only wants him to not be the Kryptonian Prince. Now reports say that James has approached him to play another character, and it is very wild and exciting. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Cosmic Book News report, James Gunn has approached Henry Cavill to play a new character in his DCU. The boss doesn’t want him to be Superman anymore but wants him to stay. The report reveals that the actor has been approached to play Frankenstein in the upcoming slate. While this is a wild move to cast an actor in a second role in the same Universe, we have heard that Gunn is even shuffling Aquaman star Jason Momoa with Lobo.

Meanwhile, recently when asked what made James Gunn fire Henry Cavill as Superman, James said, “We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast. F or me, it’s about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast. And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry.”

