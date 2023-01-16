Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ lost the Best Picture honour to director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.

Both the films were contending against movies such as ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Babylon’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Elvis’, ‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, ‘TAir’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Women Talking’.

‘RRR‘ also lost the Best VFX and Best Director honours at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. However, it clinched the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Best Song trophy at the award event held here.

Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is an absurdist comedy-drama film. The plot centres on a Chinese-American immigrant (played by Michelle Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles, the film had a wide release by A24 on April 8, 2022. Prior to that, it premiered at South by Southwest on March 11, 2022, and then had a limited theatrical release in the United States on March 25, 2022. As per reports, it was a commercial success and grossed over $103 million worldwide.

