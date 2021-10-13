Actor Dean Cain, who played Superman in ‘Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’ from 1993 to 1997, is unimpressed by the news that the superhero Clark Kent’s son Jon Kent will be bisexual.

He is not happy that Jon Kent will be depicted as being attracted to both men and women in the ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ comic and shared that writers are simply “bandwagoning” and haven’t done anything particularly “brave”, as per reports.

Speaking on ‘Fox & Friends’, he said: “They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning. Robin just came out as bi. Who’s really shocked about that one? The new Captain America is gay.” according to reports by femalefirst.co.uk.

Cain added: “My daughter in (the TV series) ‘Supergirl’, where I played the father, was gay. So I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave.”

The actor insisted it would be more “brave” if Superman was depicted trying to tackle global “injustices” instead.

He continued: “Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay.”

“They’re talking about having him fight climate change and the deportation of refugees and he’s dating a hacktivist whatever a hacktivist is. Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting?”

He added: “That would be brave, I’d read that. Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban. That would be brave.”

‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ writer Tom Taylor recently spoke of his excitement at exploring the character’s sexuality because he felt it was an important thing to do for readers.

He said: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics,” he further said.

Jon has taken up the mantle of Superman of Earth while his father is off-world and, like his father, Jon has fallen for a reporter, his old college friend Jay Nakamura, and the new issue of the comic sees their relationship take a romantic turn.

The move comes after DC’s latest Robin, Tim Drake, also came out as bisexual in ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ and a few months after a version of Marvel’s Captain America came out as gay.

