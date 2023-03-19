When he scores big, he scores really big. Otherwise his centuries are just about there, which means they go past the 100 crores mark and then add a bit more. That’s how Ranbir Kapoor has scored over his decade and a half long career which has seen six centuries now with the newest addition being Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. For the young star, there is a lot that’s yet to be accomplished but meanwhile he already has one triple century [Sanju], one double century [Brahmastra], one huge century [Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani] and three centuries to his name.

Let’s take a look at the lifetime score of the Ranbir Kapoor starrers that went on to cross the 100 crores mark at the box office:

Sanju – 342.53 crores Brahmastra – 264 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 188.92 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 112.50 crores Barfi – 112 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 101.44 crores* (still playing)

As can be seen, his romcom will comfortably go past both Barfi and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil this week itself, hence turning out to be his fourth highest grosser ever. However, this is where the buck would stop as the next in line is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and that’s playing in an altogether different zone with 188.92 crores as its lifetime.

As a matter of fact even Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was pegged at being at least 150 crores earner, given the merits. Also, had it really taken off then even 200 crores was possible. Alas, that won’t be the case though but still it will have a decent enough run to cross the 125 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

