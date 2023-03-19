Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 11: Goes Past 5 Crores Mark On 2nd Saturday, Scores A Century

As expected, there was a rise in numbers on Saturday as 5.25 crores* came in. It’s good that the film has crossed the 5 crores milestone again, though it would have been better had the 6 crores mark been surpassed actually. However, since there was a drop in numbers on Thursday and Friday, it became difficult to gain bigger jumps on Saturday. In fact, it’s good that at least the 5 crores mark has been crossed because that gives the film a shot at the second weekend of 15 crores.

The film deserves to do better due to its merits, and further push from the entire team associated with the film in the second week could have allowed it to cover an even greater distance. It was seen earlier with Ranbir Kapoor’s own Brahmastra and then Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan that there was a lot of chatter around these films for the first two to three weeks at least and that had kept the collections pretty high right through. No other biggie is playing either, which means this Luv Ranjan-directed film still has an open stage ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the film has scored a century on its 11th day and currently stands at 101.44 crores*. The first quarter is almost coming to a close and this is just the second 100 Crore Club entry that Bollywood has seen (the other being Pathaan) which pretty much reflects the sorry stage that the industry has found itself in during 2023. Thankfully, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has covered some distance at least; hopefully, things will start getting better with the release of Bholaa.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Worldwide): Is Now Just 6 Crores Away From Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, Soon To Be 3rd Highest-Grosser In The Indian History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News