Over the years, several Bollywood actors have crossed borders, leaving an indelible mark on international audiences. These stars have not only showcased their talent but also brought a slice of Indian culture to the global stage. Here’s a look at the top 10 Bollywood actors who have made a significant impact internationally.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is undoubtedly the queen of global domination. After winning Miss World in 2000, Priyanka has come a long way, becoming a household name in Hollywood. Her role as Alex Parrish in the hit TV series Quantico put her on the global map. She has also starred in movies like Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Not just an actor, Priyanka is also a singer, author, and producer, making her one of the most versatile talents from Bollywood.

Fun Fact:

Priyanka’s single “Exotic,” featuring Pitbull was a massive hit and even topped charts in the US.

2. Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, with his impeccable acting skills, has left an unforgettable legacy in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Known for his roles in international hits like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Jurassic World, Irrfan brought a unique depth and authenticity to his characters. His nuanced performances earned him accolades globally and cemented his position as a true acting legend.

Fun Fact:

Irrfan was posthumously awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021, honoring his incredible contribution to cinema.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, often referred to as the most beautiful woman in the world, has been an ambassador for Indian cinema globally. After winning Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya ventured into films and soon became a global icon. She has appeared in international films like Bride & Prejudice, The Pink Panther 2, and The Last Legion. Her presence at the Cannes Film Festival every year is highly anticipated, and she continues to be a global style icon.

Fun Fact:

Aishwarya was the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003.

4. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, the evergreen star of Bollywood, made a successful transition to Hollywood with his role in Slumdog Millionaire, which won multiple Oscars. He also starred in the action-packed Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Anil’s charismatic presence and youthful energy have won him fans worldwide.

Fun Fact:

Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, has also made her mark internationally, especially in the fashion world.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s leading ladies, made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. Deepika’s performance was appreciated, and she garnered a significant fan following globally. Known for her elegance and acting prowess, Deepika continues to be a global ambassador for Indian cinema.

Fun Fact:

Deepika was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2018.

6. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, has also made his mark internationally. He starred in The Great Gatsby alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, where his performance was widely praised. Amitabh’s deep voice and towering presence have made him a global icon, respected and admired worldwide.

Fun Fact:

Amitabh Bachchan was awarded France’s highest civilian honor, the Knight of the Legion of Honour, in 2007 for his exceptional career in the world of cinema and beyond.

7. Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto shot to fame with her debut in Slumdog Millionaire, a film that became a global sensation. Since then, she has starred in several international films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Immortals, and Love Sonia. Freida’s journey from Bollywood to Hollywood has been inspiring, and she continues to be a prominent figure in international cinema.

Fun Fact:

Freida Pinto has been actively involved in various humanitarian causes and is a vocal advocate for women’s rights.

8. Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal’s journey from Bollywood to Hollywood is a testament to his versatile acting skills. He gained international recognition with his role in Furious 7 and went on to star in Victoria & Abdul alongside Dame Judi Dench. Ali’s impressive performances have made him a rising star in global cinema.

Fun Fact:

Ali Fazal is also known for his role in the hit Amazon Prime series Mirzapur, where he plays the character of Guddu Pandit.

9. Om Puri

Om Puri, one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema, made significant contributions to international cinema as well. He starred in several British and American films like East Is East, The Hundred-Foot Journey, and Charlie Wilson’s War. Om Puri’s deep, gravelly voice and powerful screen presence made him a beloved figure worldwide.

Fun Fact:

Om Puri was honored with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 1990 for his contribution to the arts.

These Bollywood actors have not only showcased their talent on a global stage but have also bridged the gap between Indian and international cinema. Their journeys inspire countless aspiring actors, proving that with talent and determination, the world truly is your stage. Whether through powerful performances, captivating roles, or sheer charisma, these stars have left an indelible mark on the global entertainment industry, making Bollywood proud.

