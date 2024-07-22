Many Bollywood stars have ventured into the entrepreneurial world, showcasing their versatility and proving they are more than just entertainers. Here are seven Bollywood celebrities who have made a mark as successful entrepreneurs and their estimated net worth.

7. Anushka Sharma: The Visionary Producer

Net Worth: $35 million

Anushka Sharma, a talented actress and producer, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. She co-owns Clean Slate Filmz, a production company that has delivered several critically acclaimed films and web series. Anushka’s keen eye for content and her business acumen have contributed to her success as an entrepreneur. Her production ventures continue to set new benchmarks in the entertainment industry.

6. Deepika Padukone: The Queen of Investments

Net Worth: $60 million

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, has made strategic investments in various startups. She owns Ka Enterprises, an investment firm that has funded several successful ventures, including Epigamia, Furlenco, and BluSmart. Additionally, she launched her own production company, Ka Productions, which produced the critically acclaimed film Chhapaak. Deepika’s entrepreneurial journey is as impressive as her acting career.

5. Priyanka Chopra: The Global Icon

Net Worth: $80 million

Priyanka Chopra, a global superstar, has successfully ventured into various business domains. She co-owns Purple Pebble Pictures, a production house focusing on regional cinema. Moreover, Priyanka has invested in the dating app Bumble and founded the haircare brand Anomaly. Her entrepreneurial endeavors complement her illustrious acting career, making her one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry.

4. Akshay Kumar: The Fitness Enthusiast

Net Worth: $340 million

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors, has diversified his portfolio with multiple business ventures. He co-owns Hari Om Entertainment, a production company named after his father. Akshay is also an investor in various fitness and wellness brands, reflecting his passion for a healthy lifestyle. His business ventures, coupled with his prolific acting career, have made him one of the richest actors in Bollywood.

3. Salman Khan: The Sultan of Entrepreneurship

Net Worth: $347 million

Salman Khan is also a successful entrepreneur known for his philanthropic work and acting career. He owns Being Human, a charitable foundation and clothing brand that funds education and healthcare initiatives for the underprivileged. The brand has gained immense popularity, contributing to Salman’s substantial net worth. His business acumen extends to film production with his company, Salman Khan Films.

2. Hrithik Roshan: The Greek God of Bollywood and Business

Net Worth: $375 million

Hrithik Roshan, known for his exceptional dance skills and acting talent, has also made significant strides in the business world. He co-owns HRX, a fitness brand that offers apparel, footwear, and workout gear. Hrithik’s focus on fitness and lifestyle resonates with his personal brand, making HRX a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts. His entrepreneurial ventures have added a new dimension to his illustrious career.

1. Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood and Business

Net Worth: $760 million

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the “King Khan” of Bollywood, is not only a superstar in the film industry but also a shrewd businessman. He co-owns Red Chillies Entertainment, a production company that has produced several blockbuster movies. Additionally, he c0-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His investments in various businesses have significantly contributed to his staggering net worth.

These Bollywood celebrities have successfully transcended the boundaries of cinema, establishing themselves as accomplished entrepreneurs. Their ventures reflect their diverse interests and business acumen, contributing to their impressive net worth. From production companies to fitness brands, these stars have proved that their talents extend beyond the silver screen. Their entrepreneurial journeys inspire millions, showcasing the limitless potential of combining creativity with business.

