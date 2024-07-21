Orry, known for his social presence, frequently hangs out with Janhvi Kapoor as well as Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. This mix-up was revealed by Gulshan himself during a recent Reddit AMA session.

During a recent AMA session, Gulshan, who is set to appear in the film Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew, shared various insights about his career. When a fan praised his performance in Guns & Gulaabs and asked for a funny behind-the-scenes story from Ulajh, he recounted the misunderstanding about Orry: “I mistook Orry to be Janhvi’s boyfriend in London. I was so wrong” he admitted.

Gulshan was also questioned about whether his role in Ulajh was difficult. He stated that his role was complex and required a lot of preparation. Additionally he addressed the topic of nepotism and whether he has faced any discrimination as an outsider in the film industry. Gulshan stated that people often overemphasize nepotism and suggested that there are more pressing issues. “I don’t know if I have faced any discrimination. But I don’t care about nepotism” he said.

Regarding recent high-profile events such as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Gulshan humorously confirmed his attendance saying, “Yes I was there dressed as Vijay Varma.”

Gulshan Devaiah’s most recent work includes the Disney+ Hotstar series Bad Cop where he starred alongside Anurag Kashyap. His upcoming film Ulajh directed by Sudhanshu Saria is scheduled to be released on August 2 this year. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang and Adil Hussain.

