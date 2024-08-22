Francis Ford Coppola's Last 5 Films At The Box Office: Revisiting The Godfather Director's Dismal Run Of Over $108 Million As Megalopolis Continues To Stir Up Controversy

Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary director ensconced as one of the most prominent filmmakers after helming the Iconic film The Godfather, has been embroiled in a string of scandals.

Coppola, who was recently accused of allegedly harassing the extras on the set of his upcoming film Megalopolis, was criticized for including false and misleading quotes from celebrated film critics supposedly panning Coppola’s earlier films in the trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s self-funded epic. Lionsgate has now pulled the trailer and issued an apology for the manufactured quotes.

Megalopolis premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in May to mixed reviews, with the Guardian describing it as “a bloated, boring and bafflingly shallow film”. The trailer with the manufactured quotes was seemingly contriving to point out Francis Ford Coppola’s other classic films, The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, were also initially panned by critics but later became some of the most celebrated movies of all time.

However, Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri pointed out that the quotes in the Megalopolis trailer seemingly calling The Godfather “diminished by its artsiness” do not exist. The trailer, which attempted to position the critically panned film with a 53% rank on Rotten Tomatoes as a masterpiece, failed to do so.

Francis Ford Coppola has directed 23 films to date

Francis Ford Coppola, who has directed 23 films in the last five decades, has grossed $969 million worldwide. Coppola, who, with Godfather, became one of the most revered directors of the 20th century, has yet to echo the success in the 21st century. In 1972, The Godfather grossed $250.3 million, cementing Francis Ford Coppola’s status among Hollywood royalty. Five decades later, Godfather remains Coppola’s highest-grossing film to date, followed by 1992’s ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ ($215.8 Million) and 1990’s ‘The Godfather Part III’ (138.6 million).

Before getting behind the cameras for Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola directed the 2011 film Twixt, which not only bombed with critics but was also a flop at the box office, grossing over $1 million against a budget of $7 million. Coppola, whose last five films as a director are dated between 1991 and 2011, bombed at the box office.

With Megalopolis soon to hit theatres, let’s look back at his last five films’ box office performances.

Twist (2011) – $1.2 Million Tetro (2009) – $518,000 Youth Without Youth (2007) – $2.6 Million Rainmaker (1997) – $47 Million Jack (1996) – $58.8 Million

