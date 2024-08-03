Two “Megalopolis” actresses offered contrasting testimonies regarding director Francis Ford Coppola’s on-set inappropriate behavior. Last Week, the director was accused of harassing female extras on set after Variety published a video that showed Francis Ford Coppola kissing female extras while moving through a crowd.

At the time, the outlet, citing anonymous sources, reported that The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, who financed the 120 million dollar passion project Megalopolis, himself acted with impunity on set. Variety’s report corroborated the Guardian’s May article, in which the director was accused of trying to ‘kiss scantily clad female extras’, saying he was ‘trying to get them in the mood” for a scene.

However, the female extras have now come forward and provided contrasting testimonies regarding the directors’ on-set behavior a week after Variety published their video.

Background actress Lauren Pagone alleges Francis Ford Coppola was Inappropriate with extras during filming.

Background actress Lauren Pagone, who identified herself in the video, told Variety the director hugged and kissed her without her consent.

“I was in shock. I didn’t expect him to kiss and hug me like that. I was caught off guard. And I can tell you he came around a couple of times,” she said.

Pagone confirmed Variety’s report that, to her knowledge, neither of the film’s two intimacy coordinators was on set for the nightclub scene when the incident occurred.

Actress Rayna Menz denies Francis Ford Coppola’s inappropriate behavior allegations

However, actress Rayna Menz, who said she was also in the video, recorded an Instagram story denying Coppola acted inappropriately on set.

In a follow-up Deadline interview, Menz slammed the crew member who recorded the video, saying it was “unprofessional.” She said, “He did nothing to make me or, for that matter, anyone on set feel uncomfortable. I felt disgusted. I was blindsided by it because it was a closed set. That someone had a video of that is just ridiculous and super unprofessional.”

Menz said she was disgusted by the narrative being spun in the media about the director’s behaviour, noting, “he only ever spoke about how wonderful his wife is. His wife was on set with us most days.”

She added, “It feels gross, seeing that video and the way they were trying to convey a message. Just gross.”

Lauren Pagone slams Rayna Menz’s statement

Lauren Pagone, who reportedly read Menz’s denial on Deadline, told Variety, “I don’t appreciate anybody speaking for me. I would never speak for that actress.’

She added, “I’ve kept my mouth shut. I’ve kept quiet. But it’s frustrating that she’s putting out, ‘Hey, it was great for everyone’ when she doesn’t know what other people are feeling. You can’t speak for anyone but yourself. My experience was different.”

Crew member who shot the video speaks out

Meanwhile, a crew member who shot the video obtained by Variety said they witnessed Francis Ford Coppola kissing background actors on several occasions, including the nightclub scene. Another anonymous cast member added, “My entire experience being on that set was super weird and uncomfortable. It was probably the worst experience for me on a set ever.”

As previously reported, since Megalopolis was entirely by Francis Ford Coppola, there was no HR department to file complaints. Last Week after Variety published the video, Coppola’s team, including Darren Demetre, an executive producer of Megalopolis, said in a statement that the director was merely trying to establish a club atmosphere when he leapt into the scene and mingled with the background actors.

He added, “I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behaviour during the course of the project.”

‘Megalopolis,’ which stars Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and Shia LaBeouf, will be released in theaters on September 27.

