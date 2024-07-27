With two months to go before the release of Megalopolis, Video has surfaced of director Francis Ford Coppola seemingly grabbing and kissing young female extras on the set of his sci-fi film.

The videos, taken during the filming of a bacchanalian nightclub scene, were obtained by Variety. The videos emerged two months after Francis Ford Coppola was accused of allegedly harassing on-set female extras on the set of his new movie Megalopolis.

In May, the Guardian published an article that alleged Francis Ford Coppola demonstrated inappropriate behaviour around female extras. A source told the publication Coppola forced women to sit on his lap before forcibly trying to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras. Coppola allegedly told the women he was “trying to get them in the mood” for the scenes.

The Video obtained by Variety appeared to corroborate the Guardian report. The Video showed the director inserting himself into the shot to hug and kiss women. A source told Variety Coppola allegedly got on a microphone and announced, “Sorry if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”

Meanwhile, another source noted that because Francis Ford Coppola financed the whole $120M project,” there was no HR department to keep things in check.” The source added, “Who were they supposed to talk to? Complaint to Coppola and report Coppola to himself?”

In response to the Video, Coppola’s team, including Darren Demetre, an executive producer of Megalopolis, said in a statement that the director was merely trying to establish a club atmosphere when he leapt into the scene.

He said, “There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players. It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project.”

However, multiple sources told Variety crew members were uncomfortable with Francis Ford Coppola’s behavior on set.

