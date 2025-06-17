The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam mystery comedy film, Detective Ujjwalan has now slowed down its pace at the box office. But it managed to enjoy a good run at the box office and will also wrap up with a plus verdict. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 25th day.

Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Collection Day 25

On its 25th day, the Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer earned 1 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. The day-wise collection of the movie remained stagnant until its 21st day wherein it had amassed 3 lakh. This was a drop of around 66%.

The total India net collection of the film now comes to 6.4 crores. The movie is likely to end its theatrical run below 10 crores. Detective Ujjwalan is currently the 14th highest grossing Mollywood film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It needs 65 lakhs more to surpass Oru Jaathi Jathakam to become the 13th highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

Detective Ujjwalan’s Stellar Returns

The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer is mounted at a limited budget of 4.5 crores. With its current India net collection of 6.4 crore, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) came to 1.9 crores. This resulted in the ROI% to be around 42%. The movie is now inching towards an impressive returns of 50%.

Box Office Summary Of Detective Ujjwalan (Day 25)

India Net Collection: 6.4 crores

Gross Collection: 7.55 crores

Budget: 4.5 crores

ROI: 1.9 crores

ROI%: 42%

About The Film

Talking about the film, Detective Ujjwalan has been directed by Indraneel Gopalakrishnan Rahul G. Apart from Dhyan Sreenivasan, the film also stars Siju Wilson, Kottayam Nazeer and Seema G Nair in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Rzee.

