The Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Malayalam supernatural fantasy comedy, Padakkalam has been one of the most successful offerings from the Mollywood industry. For a small scale film, it has managed to taste success at the box office, though it is now almost at the end of its theatrical run. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 40th day.

Padakkalam Box Office Collection Day 40

On its 40th day, the Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer earned 1 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. The day-wise collection remained stagnant ever since the 35th day of the film wherein it had amassed 2 lakh. Since then, the movie witnessed a drop of around 50%.

The total India net collection of the film now stands at 16.73 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 19.74 crores. The movie will most likely end its successful theatrical run below 20 crores.

Will Padakkalam Topple The 8th Highest Grossing Mollywood Film Of 2025?

The Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer is currently the 9th highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It is now eyeing to surpass the lifetime of Dileep’s Prince And Family which is around 17.02 crores. Padakkalam needs just 29 lakhs to topple the same and become the 8th highest grossing Mollywood film of 2025. Well, we feel that despite the collections drastically slowing down now, this might be possible in the coming days unless it reaches a permanent stagnancy.

About The Film

Talking about Padakkalam, the film has been helmed by Manu Swaraj. Apart from Srj Venjaramoodu, it also stars Sharaf U Dheen, Sandeep Pradeep and Saaf in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Rajesh Murugesan.

