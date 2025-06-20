Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf have been having a decent run in the theaters despite their arrival on OTT! Unfortunately, the film had a two-week OTT window, which was one of the rarest circumstances since it decided to arrive on OTT, barring the theatrical release, and then had to arrive in theaters due to a legal obligation with PVR.

Rajkummar Rao Enjoying OTT & Theaters Simultaneously!

Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao‘s film is enjoying the OTT run and the theatrical run simultaneously, and all’s well that ends well. While the film has good viewership numbers every week, it has also churned out good box office numbers in 14 days after its OTT arrival!

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office After OTT Release

Bhool Chuk Maaf started streaming on Prime Video on the 15th day of its theatrical release – June 6. On the 15th day, the third Friday for the theatrical run, the film earned 52 lakh in the theaters, which eventually jumped on day 16, the third Saturday – earning 1.05 crore, followed by 1.23 crore on day 18, the third Sunday!

Check out the box office breakdown of Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi’s film after its OTT arrival at the box office. The film started streaming on Prime Video on June 6, day 15 of the film’s theatrical run.

Day 15: 52 lakh

Day 16: 1.05 crore

Day 17: 1.23 crore

Day 18: 4 lakh

Day 19: 45 lakh

Day 20: 32 lakh

Day 21: 3 lakh

Day 22: 21 lakh

Day 23: 39 lakh

Day 24: 56 lakh

Day 25: 14 lakh

Day 26: 19 lakh

Day 27: 12 lakh

Day 28: 12 lakh

Total: 6 crore

Here is the breakdown of the romantic comedy at the box office after 28 days.

India net: 74.41 crore

India gross: 87.8 crore

Budget: 50 crore

Profit: 48.82%

Overseas gross: 3.3 crore

Worldwide gross: 91.1 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

