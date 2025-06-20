Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf have been having a decent run in the theaters despite their arrival on OTT! Unfortunately, the film had a two-week OTT window, which was one of the rarest circumstances since it decided to arrive on OTT, barring the theatrical release, and then had to arrive in theaters due to a legal obligation with PVR.
Rajkummar Rao Enjoying OTT & Theaters Simultaneously!
Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao‘s film is enjoying the OTT run and the theatrical run simultaneously, and all’s well that ends well. While the film has good viewership numbers every week, it has also churned out good box office numbers in 14 days after its OTT arrival!
Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office After OTT Release
Bhool Chuk Maaf started streaming on Prime Video on the 15th day of its theatrical release – June 6. On the 15th day, the third Friday for the theatrical run, the film earned 52 lakh in the theaters, which eventually jumped on day 16, the third Saturday – earning 1.05 crore, followed by 1.23 crore on day 18, the third Sunday!
Check out the box office breakdown of Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi’s film after its OTT arrival at the box office. The film started streaming on Prime Video on June 6, day 15 of the film’s theatrical run.
- Day 15: 52 lakh
- Day 16: 1.05 crore
- Day 17: 1.23 crore
- Day 18: 4 lakh
- Day 19: 45 lakh
- Day 20: 32 lakh
- Day 21: 3 lakh
- Day 22: 21 lakh
- Day 23: 39 lakh
- Day 24: 56 lakh
- Day 25: 14 lakh
- Day 26: 19 lakh
- Day 27: 12 lakh
- Day 28: 12 lakh
Total: 6 crore
Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Summary
Here is the breakdown of the romantic comedy at the box office after 28 days.
- India net: 74.41 crore
- India gross: 87.8 crore
- Budget: 50 crore
- Profit: 48.82%
- Overseas gross: 3.3 crore
- Worldwide gross: 91.1 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
