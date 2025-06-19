Sitaare Zameen Par is arriving in the theaters on June 20 and it will surely give other releases a tough fight! Housefull 5 is ready to bear the brunt, but even before Aamir Khan arrives, Akshay Kumar’s film has taken a strategic route that might help the film for a box office boost!

Will Akshay Kumar Sail After Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives?

Now all eyes are set on the unusual clash on June 20 while Akshay Kumar’s film is still earning and Aamir Khan‘s sports comedy arrive! It would be interesting to see if the new strategy of the Buy One Get One ticket offer works for Akshay Kumar!

Housefull 5 Box Office Ticket Sales After BOGO

The Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer has been applied on the ticket sales from June 19, 2025. On Thursday, Housefull 5, registered a ticket sale of 18.6K from 9 AM to 5 PM. This means the film, on average, sold 2K tickets per hour and almost 34 tickets per minute!

Did BOGO Help Akshay Kumar’s Film?

Interestingly, yesterday, on June 18, the comedy thriller registered 18K ticket sales from 9 AM to 5 PM. Exactly the same! So, clearly, BOGO helped Akshay Kumar maintain the pace of the film, which would have dropped since tickets for Sitaare Zameen Par are also being booked in advance.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

In 13 days, Housefull 5 stands at a total collection of 174.09 crore, and it would be a celebration of sorts if the film manages to hit the 200 crore mark at the box office despite Aamir Khan arriving on June 20, followed by Kajol arriving with Maa on June 27.

