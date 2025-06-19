Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s Telugu crime thriller Kuberaa is snailing and definitely not nailing any major achievements with its ticket sales on BMS! With three days of advance sales, the crime drama has registered a ticket sale of only 75K on BMS, which is decent but not celebratory enough!

Dhanush’s Growth At Snail’s Pace!

Currently, Dhanush is growing at snail’s pace for the film to take a jump and enter the top 3 or top 5 ticket pre-sales of the year! In fact, it is far behind his last Tamil release, Raayan, which registered a pre-sale of 279K on BMS before arriving in the theaters!

Kuberaa Box Office Ticket Pre-Sales

On Thursday, June 19, with one day remaining for the film, Kuberaa registered a ticket sale of 24.8K from 8 AM to 4 PM. Breaking down means that, on average, the film is selling around 3.1K tickets per hour and 52 tickets per minute on BMS.

Already 7th Best Ticket Pre-Sales

Surpassing Court: State VS A Nobody, Laila, and Robinhood, Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s crime drama has already registered the 7th best ticket pre-sales for a Telugu film in 2025. However, it still needs to sell almost 261K tickets more to enter the top 3 ticket pre-sales of 2025.

Check out the total pre-sales of Tollywood films of 2025 on BookMyShow.

Game Changer: 815K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K HIT 3: 336K Daaku Maharaaj: 235K Thandel: 155K Mad Square: 116K Kuberaa: 75.15K* Court: State VS A Nobody: 41K Laila: 9K Robinhood: 9K

Kuberaa Ticket Sales Summary (Only On BMS)

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of Dhanush’s film on BMS.

June 16: 8.61K

June 17: 14.22K

June 18: 27.52K

June 19: 24.8K*

Total: 75.15K*

* denotes sales registered till June 19, 2025, 4 PM

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

