Ratan Tata was a legenday human being. There was a lot to learn from his personal and professional life. He achieved milestones in his career with an estimated net worth of 3,800 crores. Unfortunately, his love life remained unfulfilled despite multiple relationships, including his romance with actress Simi Garewal. Scroll below to know more about his unknown past.

Ratan Naval Tata was the former chairman of Tata Group, which owns Tetley, Tata Steel, Tata Cliq, Air India, Starbucks, Jaguar, Land Rover, and many other leading companies in India. He was facilitated by the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to India’s economy and globalization. While he’s considered a legendary industrialist, that title came with the hefty price of sacrificing his family life.

Romance with Simi Garewal

Indian actress and Rendezvous host Simi Garewal admitted being in a relationship with Ratan Tata in an interview with Times Of India. They were very fond of each other and were almost set to tie the knot, but destiny had its plans. They ended their romance on a good note and remained friends.

Simi Garewal mourned the loss of her ex-partner on Twitter as she wrote, “They say you have gone .. It’s too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata”

They say you have gone ..

Ratan sir was close to marriage four times in his life

Many wouldn’t know, but Ratan Tata was close to getting married as many as four times in his life. But as the time came closer, he would often back out of the commitment.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, he once confessed to ending his marriage to his grandmother. She had been unwell for almost seven years, and the renowned industrialist, who was in LA, decided to return to India to take care of her. Unfortunately, due to the 1962 Indo-China war, his lover’s parents were not comfortable with her permanently moving to India.

Tata had to make the tough choice and broke the marriage.

Confession about being lonely

During his presence at Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Ratan sir had confessed, “There are many times that I feel lonely about not having a wife or a family, and sometimes I long for it. Sometimes I enjoy the freedom of not having to worry about the feelings of someone else or the concerns of someone else. On other times, it does get a little lonely.”

Last post on social media

Unfortunately, Tata’s last social media post refuted the rumors about his deteriorating health. Three days ago, he shared, “I am aware of the recent rumors circulating around my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical checkups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I am in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation.”

Ratan Tata will always be loved and deeply remembered!

