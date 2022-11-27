There has been a lot of noise made around Sajid Khan being a part of Bigg Boss 16. #MeToo accusers like Kanishka Soni, and Mandana Karimi came forward and slammed the makers for including him. Sona Mohapatra, Uorfi Javed are amongst others who called out the decision as well. It is Salman Khan who is currently schooling the filmmaker for his arrogant attitude. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Sajid is the brother of ace director and choreographer Farah Khan. He also has some biggies like Housefull, Humshakals under his filmography. Things turned upside down when several women came forward during #MeToo and accused him of s*xually assaulting them. As a result of it, he faced a ban by IFTDA which was lifted in 2019. He’s been trying to get his life back on track ever since.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Archana Gautam called out Sajid Khan and revealed how he’s been threatening her. She told Salman Khan, “He even told me ‘I can remove you from Bigg Boss, I’m a big director.’ What wrong did I do?”

This left Salman Khan irked who reacted and told Sajid Khan, “You may be a great director but you can’t run Bigg Boss and nobody can remove Archana. I cannot do that and neither can Bigg Boss do it. Only the audience can decide whether they want to keep or remove her.”

Salman Khan added, “Sajid always thinks he is right but he is not… his friends and others should tell him when he is wrong.”

The Bigg Boss 16 host later asked Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan to hug it out.

