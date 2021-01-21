Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, popular as Inspector Sachin in the crime drama series CID, has joined the cast of daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH).

“I have been a part of ‘CID‘, the industry’s biggest show ever for so many years. Unless and until the characters of the story don’t touch the hearts of people, they don’t work. People make very big and extraordinary shows that we have seen in the past but till the time the audience doesn’t connect with the show or characters or the concept, it doesn’t work. I think the way YRKKH has connected with the audience is the reason that it is so successful,” he told IANS.

Hrishikesh will play the role of Mukesh, who takes care of Sirat, the lookalike of Naira Goenka (played by Shivangi Joshi). Mukesh also helps her learn boxing.

On the character of Mukesh, Hrishikesh said: “The background of the character is poor, he is managing his life somehow with basics. The viewers have known the look of the show for years but this time it will be a little unusual sight to the viewers which is also a big twist that everyone will see soon.”

The actor has earlier worked with ace producer Rajan Shahi in shows like Shaadi Street and Viraasat. “I am working with Rajan Shahi as a producer for the first time. He was amazing as a director — very clear with his concepts and very straightforward, which are the qualities I like about him. As a producer, he is very successful and he knows what people. He connects with the audience.”

Sharing the reason for taking up the show, he said: “Rajan Shahi is a friend and a wonderful person. And it’s a very good and well-watched show. I like doing different kinds of characters and this one too is exciting. It is a slightly grey character.”

