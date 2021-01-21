If there’s one person that we really miss seeing television is Disha Vakani’s character Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress went on maternity leave back in 2017 and hasn’t returned ever since. But guess what, there might be good news for all the fans out there. Read to know the scoop here.

Advertisement

Disha’s character on the show was one such happy character that it’s difficult to not miss her. Her vibe was so positive and fun to watch.

Advertisement

Just a while back, Disha Vakani’s fan account (or what it looks like) on Instagram shared a picture of her with producer Amit Kumarr Modi, Dilip Joshi who plays the character of Jethalal and Munmun Dutta who plays the character of Babita ji on the show.

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as the picture went viral, fans started commenting on Disha Vakani’s picture and one user commented, “Mam ap kab aye gi tarak mehta may miss you biggest fan from pakistan”. Another user commented, “🌹Madam please waiting for your early return on the silver screen 🌹”.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Disha’s pic here:

“Ma’am when you will come, we miss you on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah…. Please come soon ma’am”

“We miss you sooo much in tmkoc please come back”

“Medam aap kabhi aa rahe ho wapas se.apke bina new show accha Nahi lagta h.apko dekhne k liye bar bar pehle Wala serial dekhte h hum log family k sath.we Miss you.pls come soon.”

“Mam AAP kab aa rhe ho wapis tarak mehta mai we miss u mam show is incomplete without u. U r the best no one can replace u”

“Daya Ben jaldi aao na tarak Mehta m please please please”

We really miss you, Dayaben. Come back soon.

What are your thoughts one the same? Do y’all want to see Dayaben coming to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Bhediya: Varun Dhawan To Start Shooting For The Upcoming Horror-Comedy With Kriti Sanon Soon After His Marriage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube