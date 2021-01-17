If there’s one character on Indian television that we miss the most, it is Disha Vakani’s character Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And it’s not just the fans who miss her but also her co-actors on the show, including Ghanshyam Nayak who plays the character of Nattu Kaka, too.

Nattu Kaka is one of the eldest working citizens on the show and has been a part of it for years and we can’t imagine the show without him, honestly speaking.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Ghanshyam Nayak aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s Nattu Kaka opened up on missing Disha Vakani’s Dayaben and said, “We are all waiting for years now. It has been a long wait and we are all hoping that she will return.”

Nayak continued, “In fact, if she clarifies to the producer, he can also think of a new Dayaben, but that decision is entirely with the production house. She is important to the show and the entire team is tired waiting for her.”

Last year, during an interview, the show’s producer, Asit Modi spoke about Disha Vakani’s return. He said, “I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show.”

Vakani was one of the most popular names on Indian television with her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress went on maternity leave back in 2017 and hasn’t returned ever since. Reportedly, the actress is demanding to increase her fees.

Well, we do miss her and her character on the show and can’t wait for her to make a comeback soon.

