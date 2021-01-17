Everything happening on the massively popular The Kapil Sharma Show becomes news and fans wait for it. Recently, we saw Gaurav Gera make his way to the show but as a guest this time. The actor was accompanied by his Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin co-stars, Mona Singh and Sameer Soni. But now if the fans of the entertainer are to go by, they feel he was insulted by Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. They took to Twitter to express their dismay and Gera decided to reply too. Below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Gaurav Gera is not new to The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian has in the past also featured as a cast member on the show. He had reprised Gutthi that was earlier played by Sunil Grover. This time around he graced the show as a guest. But seems like it almost gave rise to yet another controversy.

While many in unison agreed that Gaurav Gera was insulted by Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, a particular tweet went viral. In the tweet, the netizen expressed that the two cast members were getting too personal and that it was not ‘sense of humour’ but an insult. He wrote, “The way @gauravgera was insulted by kiku and Krishna was not good. They were getting personal in terms of how successful they are as compared to Gaurav. This is not sense of humour. @MonaJasbirSingh @samirsoni123 #KapilSharma.”

The tweet was all over, many agreed. There were comments that said they felt the same. But it was all elevated when Gaurav Gera himself decided to reply to the same. The actor said that they are friends and it’s okay. He wrote, “They are friends, chalta hai.”

They are friends 🥰 chalta hai https://t.co/Zk0lADPQhL — Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera) January 16, 2021

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time fans have been upset with the guests being treated a certain way on The Kapil Sharma Show. We all know what Mukesh Khanna’s episode with the Mahabharat cast let to. Stay tune to Koimoi for more.

