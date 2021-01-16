Rubina Dilaik is one of the strongest contenders of Bigg Boss 14. Every night when the show ends, we see her fans trending #RubiHolics, #RubinaIsTheBoss on Twitter. Last night, the Shakti actress got into a nasty argument with Sonali Phogat after she used a cuss word for Nikki Tamboli.

In a heated argument, Sonali ended up calling Nikki ‘Ha*amzaadi’ and this didn’t go well with the netizens.

Supporting Nikki Tamboli here, Rubina Dilaik came forward and dragged Sonali Phogat’s daughter and said, “Teri khud ki beti hai, usko bolegi ha*amzaadi?” One user took to his Twitter and wrote, “So #SonaliPhogat called Nikki “ha*amzaadi” & all #RubinaaDilaik meant was that you’re a mother, don’t disrespect others’ mothers by abusing, will you be okay if someone called your daughter that? It is as simple as that. Stop twisting statements ffs! #BiggBoss14”.

Another user took to his Twitter and wrote, “I have heard that #Sonaliphogat called @RubiDilaik ha*amzaadi also threatened her? She has a daughter what will she learn from her mother.This is so ridiculous. I hope she will be kicked out of the house on coming WKV @BeingSalmanKhan #RubinaIsTheBoss GET LOST NALI SONALI”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s entry has led to speculations about whether she is about to enter as a proxy to one of the current season’s housemates. While many feel she will enter as a proxy to Vikas Gupta, who had to leave the house due to health reasons this season, unconfirmed rumours have said that Devoleena might replace Eijaz Khan.

The ongoing season saw former contestants such as Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta enter the house as challengers to housemates of the current season such as Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli.

What are your thoughts on Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat’s nasty argument? Tell us in the comments below.

