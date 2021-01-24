Sharad Malhotra Is Upset With 26th January's "Only Dry Day" Perception Set By Some People

Actor Sharad Malhotra says he is sad that many Indians think of days like Republic Day as mere days for relaxation. The actor says nowadays people are also upset that these days are dry days.

“It’s not just a holiday. People just think of it as a dry day and probably get upset too because of this. I don’t drink but a lot of my friends are like, ‘26th January is coming and we won’t get liquor!’ It’s a day that is just considered a holiday now, which is sad,” he says.

“It is so upsetting to see that you are an Indian and you totally ignore such an important day. It is the day when the constitution was formed and it is a landmark day in the history of the nation. People just take it as a Saturday or Sunday,” Sharad Malhotra adds.

Sharad Malhotra recalls fond memories of celebrating Republic Day in his school days.

“Earlier, I remember when I was in school, my parents used to wake me up in the morning and I used to watch the morning parade. I used to see all the jhakis and all the different beautiful cultures, people coming from different parts of the country showing off the different costumes. Everything was so colourful and I think I really miss all of that now,” Sharad Malhotra says.

However, he makes sure to attend all patriotic events during this time. “When I get the opportunity of attending such an event, I never miss. If I am invited as the guest of honour to a flag hoisting event, I make it a point to go at the particular event even if I am working or busy somewhere. Flag hoisting, for me, is very important. Maybe, if tomorrow we plan to have a family, my kids also need to understand the significance of 26th January, I will make sure of that. It should not be just remembered as a public holiday but as a very important day in every Indian’s life,” he says.

