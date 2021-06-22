Remember when back in 2018, Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink video literally broke the internet and she became an internet sensation overnight. Not just beating Sunny Leone to become the most searched actress on the internet, Priya’s wink video also became a meme and got Katrina Kaif trolled amid the same.

Netizens have time and again trolled Katrina for her acting skills and ‘firangi’ accent but that doesn’t stop her from being literally the BEST in the business. Her hard work and dedication are often praised by a lot of her co-stars.

Now, for those of you who don’t remember Priya Prakash Varrier, she’s the same actress who became an internet sensation with an eye-wink video and smiles while looking at her co-star. The video literally became a rage on the internet with memes flooding the social media platforms.

There were countless memes that took a dig at Katrina Kaif’s expressions in the films and a user commented, “Priya Prakash Varrier gave all types of expression in that two minutes that Katrina Kaif couldn’t give in her entire Bollywood career.”

Priya Prakash Varrier gave all types of expression in that two minutes what Katrina kaif couldn’t give in her entire Bollywood career. — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 11, 2018

The tweet had over 8k likes and over 3k retweets.

Take a look at Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink video here:

That’s one cute wink though!

Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 6.9 million followers on Instagram.

The beauty treats her fans with beautiful pictures and videos every now and then.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand is one of the most established actresses in Bollywood and has given super successful films like Namastey London, Bharat and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to name a few.

What are your thoughts on Katrina being accidentally trolled for Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink video? Tell us in the comments below.

