Himesh Reshammiya recently launched his music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies with a super blockbuster Surroor 2021 title track. The song has crossed 50 million views and 5 million audio streams in a few days and now The superhit machine has now also released the first song from his album Moods With Melodies, titled Tere Bagairr.

Starring the fresh faces of Parth with Ishita Chauhan, the song is sung by the Indian Idol sensations, Pawandeep and Arunita. A soulful romantic track composed by the Himesh, Tere Bagairr has hit all the right notes and is touted to be the romantic number of 2021.

Himesh Reshammiya has always been known to launch new and promising talent and this song is proof of just that. He said, “Tere Bagairr will see the launch of the amazing singers, Pawandeep and Arunita and the fresh faced, Parth in the role of the hero of the video. Who is going to become the new hearththrob. With Moods With Melodies, my aim is to launch promising talent and also make great melodies for the best singers of the world and with this melody of Tere Bagairr you can see the outcome of the romantic number is simply perfect.”

Himesh Reshammiya continued, “It’s exactly as I visioned with a melodious tune and a superb video shot beautifully. The love for the song from my fans is already pouring in and I can’t thank them enough for their consistent support!”

Watch the song here :

Himesh is currently on an all-time career-high as his music label is coming with chartbusters every week and great melodies are the focus at Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Himesh’s 3rd studio album, Surroor 2021 has become an overnight success since its launch earlier this month. And now in July, the 2nd track from Surroor 2021 will be out.

