Amid the hullabaloo of his wedding with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s sweet gesture for the paparazzi has won the Internet. The actor sent out food packets prepared by his chef for the media persons stationed outside his house.

Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video of the food that was neatly packed in containers. The wedding festivities began last night with a function at Vicky’s home for which Katrina and her mom reached Vicky’s place.

Katrina Kaif was dressed in a white saree for the function. The car that Vicky earlier put at his mother-in-law’s disposal was seen with Sham Kaushal as he stepped out for some work in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala area.

Talking about their wedding, the latest reports claim that Salman Khan’s private bodyguard Shera is all set to make Kat’s big day extra special by providing extra security on Katrina Kaif’s wedding with beau Vicky Kaushal. Other than this it’s also said that the couple is offered a bumper deal of Rs 100 crores to give their wedding footage to an OTT platform for streaming. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as the two are expected to reach the venue by Monday evening. The wedding will take place at the plush heritage property of Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel with 120 guests attending the wedding, all of whom will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests.

Both the love birds have been tight-lipped about their wedding to date. However, the news of their wedding is making their fans go bonkers!

