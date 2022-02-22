IIFA Awards 2022: Salman Khan & Riteish Deshmukh To Host The Event In Abu Dhabi On This Date

The most exciting and prestigious award show of the Indian Cinema, International Indian Film Academy and Awards will enable online industry voting tomorrow for its 22nd edition, which has received record-breaking entries this year.

Industry can now start voting online from the 23rd of February for their favourites. The 22nd Edition of IIFA has received more than 150 film nominations. IIFA is all set to fly to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for the grand celebration on May 20th and 21st, 2022.

The most awaited event is back with a blast after a long wait of 2 years and will be hosted by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. IIFA Awards’ celebration will be filled with the perfect blend of allure and glamour along with some splendid performances by our favourite superstars.

NEXA from Maruti Suzuki India Limited stand committed to IIFA continuing their partnership for the sixth consecutive edition as the Title Sponsor of the IIFA Awards. As the world looks forward to this year’s celebration of Hindi cinema with music and fashion at yet another exotic destination, the content promises to be aspirational and entertaining. With its growing popularity across the world, IIFA today is recognized not just as a globally broadcast and streamed event but an institution in its own right, and a platform that is recognised as the most engaging celebration of Indian cinema.

Yas Island, nestled on the golden coastline of Abu Dhabi, is one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure and entertainment destinations. Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is a destination like no other, with spectacular adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three internationally famous amusement parks, superb motorsports, an award-winning golf location, and world-class luxury services.

Fans and media are welcome to keep abreast of the latest news and details on IIFA and Hindi cinema by logging on to www.iifa.com or checking out the social media handles.

