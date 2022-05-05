Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is now one of the leading stars in the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003 since then has come a long way to become one of the highest-paid actresses in the country. However, the film still raises eyebrows for many due to her bold avatar and the lip-lock scene with Gulshan Grover.

There are several reports floating around claiming that Katrina and Gulshan rehearsed for the scene for almost two hours in a locked room. Even though the steamy sequence was removed from the film, the scene garnered almost 40 million views on YouTube.

Gulshan Grover has been quite open about the steamy kissing scene in the public but Katrina Kaif hasn’t felt comfortable acknowledging it. When the veteran actor was asked about these reports and the infamous kiss scene during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he agreed rehearsing dialogues and the scene but not like the way portrayed in the gossip columns. He also said that Katrina doesn’t acknowledge the scene while he is okay with it.

Grover said, “I am a more experienced actor and I have been in the industry for many years. I have never looked back and I am rising every day. Mera yeh manna hai that jo kaam kardiya hai ek kalakaar ne ya koi tasveer khich gayi hai ya koi video ban gaya, it’s a part of history and aapke dabane se ya na baat karne se koi fayda nahi hai. Every celebrity needs to acknowledge it. In the world of social media and electronic media, it will only magnify and not die down.”

Gulshan Grover added, “With heroines, the problem was more to do with the fact that they didn’t look glamorous enough in their previous photos and videos when they started their careers as they felt they looked ‘behenji’ types. With time when you get more glamorous and your fashion charm increases, actresses don’t want their old pictures to circulate. I have gone to many agencies wherein I have heard that actresses want to get rid of older videos and pictures.”

