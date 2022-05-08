After scoring a spectacular record of entering the 400 Crore Club, KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] has continued its onwards journey by going past the 5 crores mark again. The film brought in 5.75 crores* more, which is a good improvement over the numbers that it had fetched the day before [3.85 crores]. Friday was it as it is quite good and now with Saturday showing further jump in numbers, there is a clear indication that the film is not done as yet and it has a few more weeks where it will continue to perform in a rather uninterrupted manner.

The Yash starrer currently stands at 407.55 crores* and now the next big milestone in sight is 415 crores. It has to be seen whether the jump today would be a big enough that this feat would be accomplished before the close of weekend itself. Considering the fact that there is no new Hindi film in the running currently, KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] has the field wide open to go out there and entice footfalls by the dozen.

The Prashant Neel directed film is doing much better than RRR [Hindi] right from its opening day and the appreciation too has been massive. Though the SS Rajamouli directed film still slowed down (comparatively), there is no such dip for KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] which is now bringing on even repeat audiences who haven’t had enough of the film. Rest assured, whenever it would arrive on OTT, it would fetch record eyeballs for sure. As for its satellite premiere, it is going to be an event in itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

